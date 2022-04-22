Wolverhampton micropub selling beers from Ukraine to raise funds for the country

Selling Ukrainian beer, and donating the profits to Ukraine, owner Louise Clive, at The Keg and Comfort micropub, Oxley, Wolverhampton

Louise Clive, the owner of Keg & Comfort Micropub has welcomed customers with beer from a brewery in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Beer importer Euroboozer has purchased approximately 45,000 pints worth of beer from Varvar brewery, which is based in the centre of Kyiv and had to close down since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Euroboozer bought all the stock from Varvar, and then contacted pubs around the UK asking to buy the beers to sell in their pubs.

Selling Ukrainian beer, and donating the profits to Ukraine, owner Louise Clive, at The Keg and Comfort micropub, Oxley, Wolverhampton

Varvar were desperate to sell all their stock to raise much-needed funds for food, medicine, taxes and wages, and to support the country as a whole.

Louise, 57, owner of Keg & Comfort Micropub in Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, purchased 72 bottles of five different types of beer from Euroboozer.

She said: "We got an email come through asking if we would like to purchase any of the Varvar beer, and I ordered 72 bottles.

"Once they arrived, I wish I had more. If they do get hold of any more, Euroboozer will be letting us know.

"We have sold around half of the bottles so far. We sell them for £3.40 per bottle, but as stated in our Facebook post, if people want to pay more, then they can but there is no obligation.

"100 per cent of whatever we take for the Varvar beer is then donated through to Drinkersforukraine.com"

"Most people that have bought the beer from us have been rounding up the price and paying £4 which is generous."

Euroboozer paid Kyiv Varvar brewery for all the stock and ensured that 100% of the sales of the beer will be donated to them too.

Louise, who runs the Keg & Comfort with her husband, John Clive said: "People have been very supportive of the cause. They have been buying the beer because of the story behind it.