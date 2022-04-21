Kara Penfold and her baby twins Lleucu & Nico Penfold after Kara travelled 100 miles to give birth at New Cross Hospital

Kara Penfold gave birth to Nico and Lleucu at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton after travelling 100 miles from her home in Wales in order to do so.

Nico was born at one minute to midnight on April 8, weighing 4lb 12oz, with Lleucu following shortly after at one minute past midnight on April 9, weighing 4lb 9oz, delivered by Professor David Churchill.

The twins were born eight weeks early and are now being cared for on the special care baby unit at New Cross, a hospital 29-year-old Kara decided to give birth at after having a previous traumatic experience which resulted in the loss of her first child, Arthur, in 2017.

Following this, she was introduced to Dr Lucy Morse, consultant obstetrician at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, who has expertly helped her through her subsequent pregnancies.

She said: "We had quite a bad experience which resulted in the loss of our son, shortly after I delivered.

"This broke down all trust between myself and the NHS and left me very anxious when we found out soon after Arthur's funeral that I was pregnant again. I had no idea what to do.

"Being type 1 diabetic, I knew I needed special help with my pregnancy, although the idea of going back to where we lost Arthur wasn't an option for us as a family."

Kara said an aunt of her husband Sam worked at New Cross as a breast feeding specialist and mentioned Dr Lucy Morse, consultant obstetrician, to the family.

She said: "I reluctantly came to have a first scan at the hospital before meeting Lucy, and falling in love with her.

"She reassured me with her empathetic and human nature and I left my first appointment with her feeling like maybe I would actually be lucky enough to become a mum after all.

"Lucy had read my notes so thoroughly I felt like she knew me better than any doctor I'd ever met.

“We continued to travel to our appointments in Wolverhampton throughout my pregnancy with my son Ralffi; by the end of the pregnancy I felt I knew everyone on the team.

"From the receptionists to the consultants, the doctors to the midwives and I even had a good relationship with the anaesthetist who I'd met prior to the spinal anaesthetic and delivery.

"The continuity of care and the team morale at New Cross is what's kept me coming back for three pregnancies. If I lived in Australia I would have still travelled to New Cross for my care."

Kara said she could not thank the team enough for the help and support shown through her latest pregnancy.

She said: "This has been my easiest pregnancy as I was relaxed and knew I was in good hands with the team at Wolverhampton.

"All the staff have been so kind and incredible. I am so grateful."

Lucy Morse said: "Kara offered to teach on our diabetes study day for midwives which we run three times a year.

"She highlights the importance of listening to women’s concerns, and clear and compassionate communication.

"Along with another of our mums, this session is always the most highly rated and ”listen to women” is the take home message our midwives leave with. We’re so grateful to Kara for all her input.

"Good teamwork has ensured a positive journey for Kara at New Cross maternity.