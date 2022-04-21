More than 34,000 youngsters booked in for their Covid-19 jab across the Midlands

Health chiefs say the measure is necessary due to virus cases continuing to rise – with some children becoming ill with the disease and suffering long Covid.

And with many schools having broken up over the Easter break, a variety of vaccination sites across the region have opened up to offer them the vital jabs.

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: "The response from parents and children in the Midlands has been fantastic and it’s great to see over 34,000 children aged five to 11 being booked in to take advantage of the vital protection that the vaccine delivers.

"Parents can be reassured that no new vaccine for children would have been approved unless the expected standards of safety, quality and effectiveness had been met.

"The NHS has pulled out all the stops to make vaccinations as easy as possible including visits by therapy dogs, and a mini-toy town at Tipton Sports Academy in the Black Country with youngsters getting to play hop-scotch, a treasure hunt, and snakes and ladders following vaccination. In Shropshire, a vaccination clinic in Oswestry has been transformed into a mini jungle in order to put young children at ease when they come for their jab.

"As Covid cases continue to rise, it’s never too late for anyone to have their vaccine. Across the Midlands there is an ‘evergreen’ offer for Covid-19 vaccinations meaning anyone who has not yet been vaccinated is able to come forward at any time to start their vaccinations."