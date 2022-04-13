Black Country care leavers celebrate at 'graduation' event

Young care leavers celebrate the success of The House Project at Grand Station, Wolverhampton.

The success of The House Project, backed by Wolverhampton Council, was marked with a special event held at Grand Station for youngsters in the city.

Alison Hinds, the council’s deputy director of social care, said: “Living alone for the first time is daunting for any of us, but particularly so for a care leaver who will do this at a much earlier age than most young people and who would not have the support of family members, either.

“As a result, some young people stay in care for longer than they either need or want to. The House Project has been a fantastic programme, allowing these young people to move into their own home while getting support to develop the practical and emotional skills that they need to live independently and to make their house a home.

“Many of our young people have overcome several obstacles along the way – with the toughest challenge of all of course being the coronavirus pandemic.

“However, through all this they have remained committed and focused to achieve their end goal and are now excited to start the next journey in their lives. I wish them the best of luck in their new homes.”

The Wolverhampton House Project, a partnership between the council, The National House Project, Wolverhampton Homes and commercial partner Reconomy, was designed to help care leavers through one of the most difficult periods in their lives and to give them the skills and confidence to build a life for themselves after leaving care.

Launched in 2019, it has seen care leavers given an empty Wolverhampton Homes property which they could refurbish and then move into. Working with each other and specialists, they developed the skills needed to make any improvements required.