Wolverhampton tennis club celebrates centenary with vintage tea and tournament

Lorraine Kidd, left, and Sally Thorogood, with the Wolverhampton Mayor Councillor Greg Brackenridge

Members of the Albert Lawn Tennis Club dressed in vintage white tennis outfits, decorated the club with bunting, and played with old wooden racquets to celebrate the centenary.

Tracey McCourt, the club's social secretary, said: "It's a very friendly club - we pride ourselves on being a social, family-oriented club.

"It's just a lovely atmosphere and it's the people who make it really good, I've made so many friends here."

Members enjoyed a vintage tea as part of the celebrations and had special visitors, including the Mayor and Mayoress of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge and Sureena Brackenridge.

The winners of the tournament and the best dressed were also crowned before the day was done.

But that's not all the club has planned to commemorate its special anniversary.

There will be celebratory events throughout the year, including a steak night and a centenary dinner.

The club is also very proud to be joining Wolverhampton's Sporting Hall of Fame, where members will attend a ceremony and dinner to mark the induction.

Tracey, who has been a member of the club for over 25 years, believes she knows why it is still running 100 years later.

The 57-year-old said: "It's a members' club and members' owned - we're completely run by volunteers.

"We've had tough times because of Covid but everyone's worked together to get it back up and running.