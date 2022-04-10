Nine horses rescued as fire crews deal with barn blaze

Fire crews from across Wolverhampton and Staffordshire were in attendance at the scene of the fire. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

Around 40 firefighters and specialist crews were called to reports of a fire in a barn at Feiashill Farmhouse, on Feiashill Road, Trysull, at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

Crews from Brierley Hill, Dudley, Tettenhall and Wolverhampton arrived first, with a water tanker crew from Cannock also in attendance due to the rural location of the farm.

They tackled the blaze and led nine horses to safety from the barn, with crews from Cannock Chase, Kinver, Penkridge and Wombourne arriving to help with putting out the fire.

The fire was declared extinguished around 6.22am on Sunday, with a fire officer remaining at the site to check on the area, with no cause yet determined for the fire.

