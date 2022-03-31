Notification Settings

MP launches air defences inquiry amid war in Ukraine

By Peter MadeleyWolverhamptonPublished:

A Black Country MP has launched a probe into the strength of Britain's air defences amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson
Stuart Anderson says the two-part Defence Select Committee inquiry will look at whether Government plans to bolster aviation security will resolve current capacity issues.

Ministers have committed to a £175 million uplift to increase the number of pilots qualified to operate the most advanced combat aircraft.

However, Mr Anderson said questions remain over planned reductions to the existing fleet, including the early retirement of Tranche 1 Typhoons and the scaling-back of commitments to purchase additional F35-B fighter aircraft.

The Wolverhampton South West MP, a former soldier, said: "I welcome the Government’s commitment to delivering an advanced combat air system that is capable of fighting in the most hostile of environments.

"It is in the national interest to ensure a sustainable and thriving aviation sector which can effectively respond to the changing security situation in Europe and the rest of the world.

"Our inquiry will examine whether Government plans will deliver the capabilities that are needed, firstly by focusing on the strategic context and then the sector’s long-term situation."

The inquiry will cover the Royal Air Force as well as Air Arms in both the Royal Navy and the Army.

Its second stage is expected to look at proposals for future capabilities, including the Future Combat Air System.

Chair of the Defence Committee, Tobias Ellwood MP, said: “We are standing at a critical juncture in our history. War is raging in Europe and investment in defence procurement is now more important than ever."

Peter Madeley

By Peter Madeley

Political Editor for the Express & Star. Responsible for local and national political stories, opinion, comment and analysis.

