Plaque unveiled to remember brothers and former Wolverhampton mayors

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Greg Brackenridge and deputy mayor Sandra Samuels, unveiling a plaque for William Highfield Jones

William Highfield Jones was a successful businessman, author, local politician and philanthropist who became the 25th Mayor of Wolverhampton in 1873.

He founded one of the largest firms in Wolverhampton, Jones Brothers & Co. in 1853 and ran it with two of his brothers, Harry and Benjamin.

His two other brothers, John and Joseph, also became Mayors and are also commemorated on the plaque.

WH Jones was a passionate advocate of improved education and was an active member of the Wolverhampton School Board.

His legacy, The William Highfield Jones Memorial Schools, demonstrated his commitment to improve education for all.

The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, said: "It was an honour to unveil the blue plaque in recognition of three former mayors of Wolverhampton, William, John and Joseph Jones who, through their philanthropy, helped many people in the city.

"Their selfless actions have benefitted the people of Wolverhampton for many years and continue to do so today.

"The plaque will be located in the Mayor's Parlour and is a fitting tribute to their altruism."

Jones died in 1903, and in his will he left £1,000, approximately £122,000 in today's money, to Tettenhall College Investment Trustees, and a similar sum to Wolverhampton and Staffordshire Hospital.