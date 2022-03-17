Moreton School student 'extremely proud' to be the Youth MP for Wolverhampton

L'Shae Green with her certificate

L'Shae Green applied to The UK Youth Parliament, which provides opportunities for 11 to 18 year olds to encourage young people in their local area to make a difference on issues that matter to them.

She was one of 30 young people to apply to stand as Youth MP in Wolverhampton, with only two being selected for the roles.

L'Shae said: "I am extremely proud to be the Youth MP for Wolverhampton.

"This means I get to use my voice, opinions and thoughts to make a positive change happen.

"To get this role, I had to submit an application including unique characteristics about me that would make me stand out and be suitable for this role.

"After all the application had been submitted, all young people of Wolverhampton aged 11 to 18 had the chance to vote for the two people they thought would fit the role.

"Once all the votes had been collected, all applicants were invited to the election and I was selected along with one other.

"I plan to lead the young people of Wolverhampton on a new and exciting journey, in which, we together are the future and we are here to make a positive change."

Mr Baker, Year eight achievement standards leader, added: "L'Shae is an outstanding member of the Moreton Community and she represents the school within the Moreton Council.

"It is going to be absolutely brilliant and exciting to see what she fulfils on a school scale, replicated as a Wolverhampton Youth MP.

"We are all immensely proud of her and the achievement is a testament to her character and hard-work.