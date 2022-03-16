Fae Kilburn's Perspectives exhibition goes on show in Wolverhampton

Fae Kilburn's work is on show in Wolverhampton

The new exhibition by Midlands-based artist Fae Kilburn, who specialises in printmaking, launched last weekend in Wolverhampton to help raise awareness, challenge preconceived ideas and highlight the stigma faced by disabled people.

The work tells the stories of disabled people and explores the experiences and barriers faced by individuals who identify as D/deaf, disabled or Neurodiverse and what they feel needs to change for an inclusive society.

The work created is a collaboration between the participants own narrative and the artist’s own work and includes a collection of ‘voices’ presented on a scroll of Japanese paper.

Fae said: "This paper at first glance appears delicate, almost fragile, but it’s surprisingly strong.

"This echoes how disabled people are so often viewed, but they are often incredibly resilient."

Fae has collaborated with Anita Roye, Charlie Fritz, Daisy Dunne, Katie Webb, Megan Fisher and Sarah C, to create a series of portraits that reflect their lived experiences.

She added: "There is an accessible exhibition book on display ‘Perspectives of the Invisible’ which combines quotes and represents each individual's practice."

The project and exhibition has been funded by disable led visual arts organisation DASH and Creative Black Country and is part of Offsite9 a programme of work that is being presented as a local creative response to the city’s British Art Show 9 which is currently taking place at the School of Art and Wolverhampton Art Gallery.