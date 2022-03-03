Nick Sandford from the Woodland Trust, Councillor Steve Evans and Ric Bravery from City of Wolverhampton Council at the community planting event

Wolverhampton Council secured almost £130,000 from the Woodland Trust last year to plant a total of 20,000 trees, made up of native species such as English oak, hawthorn, crab apple, silver birch and hazel.

The bulk of the Woodland Trust-funded planting was carried out by council contractors during the Christmas and New Year period, but residents, councillors and volunteers have been taking part in four more planting dates.

Attending a planting event at Springvale Park on February 23 were members of the Woodland Trust as well as representatives from the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) who gave out trees to local residents to plant and register as part of the West Midlands Virtual Forest.

The Virtual Forest, developed by the WMCA, aims to plant a tree for every resident across the region to help tackle the climate emergency.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "We were delighted to have secured the funding from the Woodland Trust to plant this fantastic number of new trees.

"Each tree planted brings us closer to a cleaner, greener city, offering a huge range of environmental benefits and a providing a real boost to our emotional wellbeing.

"I really would like to thank everyone who is rolling up their sleeves and taking part in the planting for the benefit of our city and its future generations."

Andy Street, the Mayor of the West Midlands and Chair of the WMCA, added: "Our pioneering virtual forest website is growing wonderfully with 50,000 trees registered to date as a result of the fantastic efforts of a wide range of supporters including individuals, developers and community groups.

"With the storms of the last few days sadly losing us some trees, what better time to be handing out more trees this week to get people across the region planting.

"This will help to make the West Midlands one of the greenest places to be in the UK, tackling the climate emergency and improving quality of life for citizens."

By the end of March, the council plans to have planted over 30,000 new trees.

Nick Sandford, The Woodland Trust’s regional external affairs officer for the West Midlands, said: "The Woodland Trust has been working with City of Wolverhampton Council over many years.

"We’ve helped them to develop a really strong tree strategy and now it’s great to see that being translated into trees in the ground, supported by a grant from our Emergency Tree Fund, which allows local authorities to access funding for innovative projects to create greener, healthier communities."

Tree planting days have taken place at Bee Lane Playing Fields, Bushbury and Spring Vale Park.