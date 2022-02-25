Protests have been held outside Russian consulates after the invasion of Ukraine

Greg Kowalczuk, a retired maintenance manager whose father came to England from Ukraine after the Second World War in 1948, said that he had requested performances scheduled for Monday, Tuesdayand Wednesday, to be cancelled.

The ballet company is performing Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet and The Nutcracker and if they are not cancelled Mr Kowalczuk plans to stage demonstrations outside the theatre.

It comes as invading Russian forces close in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Mr Kowalczuk, 56, said: "I have replied saying that I found the email response I received "very cold, unfeeling and morally wrong".

In his original email he asked how the theatre could "in all honesty and integrity allow the Russian Siberian State Ballet to perform on the stage after the aggression and act of war from the country they are representing had been inflicted on the Ukrainian nation".

He said that "while the State dancers would be on the stage their countrymen would be blowing innocent Ukrainian people to smithereens".

Kyiv has been hit by Russian airstrikes

"Every evening they perform I will be blowing my whistles, wearing my nation costume and waving my Ukrainian flag and I hope that many others will join me."

Mr Kowalczuk continued: "Wolverhampton has had a vibrant Ukrainian and eastern European community in this city for over 70 years.

"By allowing the performances of the Russian State Ballet to go ahead at this time is like spitting in the face of all Ukrainians and eastern Europeans living in this city."

Greg said that Vicky Price, associate director of audiences and communications at the theatre, had thanked him for his email and explained that the theatre was "not in any way condoning or commenting on the current political situation".

The reply stated:"By programming the productions of Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, The Nutcracker, Madame Butterfly and Carmen, The Grand Theatre was continuing to programme a variety of art forms including ballet and opera.

"By doing so The Grand Theatre is not in any way condoning or commenting on the current political situation in Russia/Ukraine.

"The Russian State Ballet have been playing to audiences at the Grand for many years and these particular productions were programmed in early 2020."

The Russian Siberian State Ballet is performing at Wolverhampton Grand

In a statement to the Express & Star it added: "The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has made an annual visit to the UK, including the Grand Theatre, for many years and tours to numerous venues throughout the country. The current UK tour was arranged in 2020 and is promoted by a London-based British company with whom we have contracted on each occasion.

"Our performances are scheduled to go ahead, though we are aware that recent events have of course focussed attention on the ballet in an unprecedented way. If individuals or groups wish to protest peacefully, they have a democratic right to do so in accordance with the law.

"We remain in contact with the tour promoter and currently understand that the tour, including our contracted dates, is continuing as planned.

"The Grand Theatre has a long history of presenting shows which have visited the UK from around the world, many from Russia and Eastern Europe, including classical ballet from Russia as well as historic visits by the Latvian National Opera, the Ukrainian National Opera of Kharkiv and the Polish State Opera of Wroclaw."

The Kremlin’s long-feared assault began in the early hours of Thursday, but the British Ministry of Defence said a “fierce resistance” was holding up the Russian advance. By Friday, Kyiv had been hit by “horrific rocket strikes” compared to the city’s 1941 shelling by Nazi Germany by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Wolverhampton's MPs are divided over whether performances of the Russian Siberian State Ballet should be staged in the city.

The Grand Theatre in Wolverhampton

Residents backing Ukraine have called for shows booked at the Grand Theatre to be dropped.

Bradmore resident Elizabeth Jones said: "I am astonished that Wolverhampton Grand Theatre are continuing to stage Russian ballet next week.

"This will bring shame on the theatre and shame on the city. It's showing disrespect for the large Ukrainian community.

"I have contacted my MP Stuart Anderson. The performances of the Russian Siberian State Ballet must be cancelled.

"The ballet is state-funded which means they are financed by the Russian government. Any profits they make will go back into the governments pocket, feeding the war machine and aggression.

"If they do not reconsider I and many of my friends will be joining the Ukrainian community in their protests as a show of solidarity outside - at every performance.

"Surely the entertainment industry should stand and support the Ukraine rather than a Russian state run ballet."

But Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East, Jane Stevenson, said: "The whole UK stands fully behind the people of Ukraine. Our argument is with Putin and his cronies, not with the Russian people, thousands of whom have been out on the streets protesting Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm sure the Grand Theatre are already looking at these performances by Russian State Ballet of Siberia and whether it is wise to proceed with them at this time. Given the horrific situation in Ukraine I have raised Russian-linked cultural and sporting events with the Secretary of State Nadine Dorries, and her Department (DCMS) is currently working on guidance."

Labour MP for Wolverhampton South East, Pat McFadden, said: "What has happened this week is the most flagrant and unjustified attack on a European country since the end of the Cold War.

"The world has recoiled in horror as President Putin has dredged up dead imperialist arguments to try to control the destiny of Russia's neighbours.

"The invasion has triggered a strong international package of sanctions. We cannot support these and carry on with business as usual elsewhere. The original booking would have been made in good faith but it should be reconsidered in the light of what has happened in recent days."