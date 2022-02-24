Author publishes third book on football club

Nic's new book

Wolverhampton-based writer and publisher Nic Outterside has published another book about Brighton and Hove Albion - this time about the chants and songs of the club's supporters.

Paper Seagulls – Songs and Poems from the North Stand is a personal compendium of chants that Nic has collected since seeing his first Albion match in 1967.

His previous two books, Death in Grimsby and Wet Socks and Dry Bones, both became best sellers on Amazon.

The Wolverhampton author said: "These two books were both heavily researched factual narratives.

“But while writing them both, the sights and sounds of watching the Albion were never far from my subconscious thoughts.

“I still remember the impact the chants that erupted – usually emanating from the North Stand at the Goldstone Ground - had on me as a young fan.

“Zigger Zagger, Zigger Zagger, Oi,Oi,Oi and I’d Go a Million Miles for one of your goals oh Charlie, stay in my mind like perpetual ear-worms.

“So, with my own personal memories running around my brain, I began compiling a selection of those songs and chants from the past 55 years, right up to brand new ones for Neal Maupay, Tariq Lamptey and Big Dan Burn.

“I have supplemented them with a few longer poems about the Albion which resonate with me.”

Nic was a successful newspaper and magazine journalist for 28 years, winning a raft of awards for his work.