England's Molineux matches set to boost economy and 'put city on map'

Molineux the home stadium of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

England will play two Nations League matches in the city in June. The last time the men's team played at Molineux was 1956.

Gareth Southgate's side will travel to Wolverhampton to face Italy on June 11, which will be behind closed doors due to Uefa sanctions, and then Hungary on June 14, which fans will be able to attend.

It was revealed earlier this week that Wolverhampton's economy was boosted by £350,000 by last week’s Cazoo Snooker Players Championship at Aldersley Leisure Village.

Now it is hoped the latest sporting announcement for the city will bring further benefits for businesses.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton council's deputy leader, said: "That will be fantastic – I'm over the moon. It puts us again on the map.

"Hopefully it will bring people into the city. We want people to come and enjoy themselves and have a great time.

"I think we are becoming an entertainment city. I hope it will bring more confidence to investors to work with us in the future."

Councillor Wendy Thompson, opposition leader on the council, also welcomed the plans.

She said: "It's bound to be good for the economy. I think there will be a lot of interest and people will be pleased.

"We have a fantastic football ground.

"We've just had the snooker which has also been very popular and it's good that we have the cycling with the Commonwealth Games. There's an awful lot going on with all these sporting events."