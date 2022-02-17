Conservative councillors call for boost to street cleaning in Wolverhampton

Councillors across the city say they are regularly contacted about litter, fly tipping and dog fouling

Members of the Conservative group have called for Government funding to improve the city centre public realm to be used to tackled the issue.

Councillor Udey Singh, of Tettenhall Regis, said: "More and more residents are contacting me about the state of the streets and based on my walks around the city I can’t disagree.

"As the council finalises its budget for the next year, I urge them to give a funding boost to street cleaning whether it is more bins, staff or both.

"We’re seeing the Conservative Government pour money in for public realm improvements and the council, quite rightly, wants to draw more people into the city with events.

"As we see this investment take hold and the Government continue to grow its presence in the city, we should no longer tolerate having littered streets and should instead aspire to be one of, if not, the cleanest city centres."