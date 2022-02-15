Student hairdresser qualifies for national final after creating sunset inspired colour

Wolverhampton College student Tara Stephens

Tara Stephens, a mature student, who is studying for a Level 3 diploma in hairdressing at the college’s Paget Road campus, is one of six finalists in the hair colouring category of the Concept Hair Learner of the Year Awards 2022.

In the first round of the competition, Tara had to submit a photograph of the look she had created on her model and her bright copper colour, inspired by the sunset, impressed the judges and earned her a place in the final.

Tara said: "I’m extremely excited to be in the final of the competition and a bit overwhelmed, but I l know that the skills I’ve learnt in the last two years are paramount in enabling to me to progress as far as I have in the competition."

Tara will now compete in the national final, with her entry judged by a panel of industry experts, which will take place at Solihull College and University Centre, on Thursday, 24 March.