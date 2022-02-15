Snooker tournament's economic benefit to Wolverhampton tops £350,000

Fans at the Cazoo Players Championship Snooker helped Wolverhampton's economy

The economic benefit of the 90 players and event staff staying in local hotels and fans spending money in the city also helped local businesses recover after the pandemic.

More than 4,000 people attended the event over seven days and the World Snooker Tour confirmed the event will be back in 2023. Wolverhampton City Council revealed the economic benefit of the tournament was £350,000.

The profile of Wolverhampton also was raised by the tournament which was broadcast nationally and internationally.

Wolverhampton Council cabinet member with responsibility for city events, Councillor Steve Evans, said: "The tournament created a great buzz in the city, generating visitor footfall and delivering a real economic benefit to the local economy.

"Many visitors were thrilled to have world snooker on their doorsteps, while others travelled from all over the globe to be here."

He added: "The successful staging of the Grand Slam of Darts and big-name comedy events at WV Active’s Aldersley Leisure Village showed what a great venue it is – and I am delighted the Word Snooker Tour are keen to return next year with this prestigious televised tournament.

"This is all part of the Council’s overall five-year events strategy to bring the very best in art, music and sport to the city to boost the local economy, create new jobs and build an outstanding cultural reputation."

Councillor Evans is also looking forward to several other high profile events throughout the year.