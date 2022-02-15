High winds and disruption expected as storms blow in

Storm Dudley is expected to bring high winds and the possibility of flooding in areas such as the A483 near Llanymynech

The Met Office has put out an amber warning across the middle and north of the country, which also covers Shropshire, the Black Country and Staffordshire, as Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice are set to hit over the week.

Storm Dudley, which is predicted to hit the region around 9pm on Wednesday, is predicted to bring a spell of very strong winds and a risk of disruption later on Wednesday and into the small hours of Thursday.

Rail travellers are set to be hit by longer journey times and possible cancellations as winds of up to 70mph (113km/hr) are predicted, while some roads and bridges may close for safety.

There are also flood warnings in place in Shropshire for the Tern and Perry catchments and Severn Vyrnwy confluence.

The Met Office said it expects flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from Wolverley to Newport, while other locations that may be affected include Market Drayton, Wem and Rodington.

For the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, it said it expected to see flooding affecting low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury, with other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

Travellers along the A454 between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth are warned to expect fallen trees, as well as flooding at Trescott Ford, while homeowners could face damage from tiles being blown from roofs and potential power cuts.

Storm Dudley is expected to take place from 9pm on Wednesday to 6am on Thursday, while Storm Eunice is expected to to take place across the country between 12am and 9pm on Friday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.”

National Highways head of road safety Jeremy Phillips said: "We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.

"If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

"In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

"Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.