Plea for Wolverhampton residents to use correct bins after rubbish disputes

Residents in Wolverhampton are being reminded to use the correct bins

The city council issues three different coloured bins – a brown one for general domestic waste, a grey one for recycling and a purple one for disposing of garden waste materials.

However, the council has appealed to residents to take extra care when disposing of waste materials, following reports of a large number of bins ending up with a mixture of incorrect content.

Councillor Phil Bateman said: “Often, as city councillors, we get complaints about residents that do not follow advice and guidance when it comes to sorting out and placing domestic refuse in the right coloured bins.

“This then leads to the waste disposal team leaving the contaminated bin or bins in situ or on the street – with the resident being responsible to sort and place the correct refuse in the right coloured bins.

“The disputed rubbish then hangs around for at least a week or more before the bin is emptied.

“Recently, one of these disputes built up over weeks. Councillors intervened following other residents’ complaints, and we persuaded the authority to act,” he added.

“The authority have now told me that the bins have been emptied, but they were full and the recycling bin had domestic rubbish in it.

“They have also informed me that they have arranged for the small brown bin on site to be picked up by one of the council’s bin collection teams.

“A leaflet has also been sent out in the post to residents entitled ‘Know your bins’."

This leaflet gives information on what needs to go in each of the bins and also explains people’s responsibilities as the resident.

“I want to say that there is a responsibility on residents to get this right. When these disputes take place, it leads to other residents’ concerns over a possible increase in vermin,” said Councillor Bateman.

“As was the situation with this particular case, I would ask people to please try and keep within the rules.