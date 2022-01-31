Electric vans arrive in Wolverhampton as council starts replacing polluting vehicles

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for city environment and climate change, with council parking attendant Jaswant Bhambra and the new all-electric vans.

The Nissan E-NV200 batter-powered vehicles will be used by Wolverhampton Council's parking services team as they patrol and manage 42 car parks in the city.

They have replaced two older diesel-powered vans and will be charged using electric charging points already fitted in authority-run car parks, chiefs have said.

It comes after the council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and has made a commitment to be net-carbon neutral by 2028, with an action plan being drawn up.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: "The council and Wolverhampton Homes needs vehicles to be able to deliver a wide range of essential services to the public, but at the moment they polluting the atmosphere with 2,500 tonnes of carbon every year.

"This will end and as we work towards becoming net carbon neutral by 2028, we will be replacing polluting diesel vehicles with clean, green technology like these brand new electric vans for our parking services team.

"Our parking attendants are driving right across the city every day patrolling 42 car parks and now they can do so knowing they won’t be polluting the atmosphere.

The two new electric vans

"Replacing the fleet is a big task, it isn’t just getting the vehicles, but also putting the infrastructure in place to be able to charge them and maintain them.

"A huge amount of work is going behind the scenes to make this happen as quickly as possible and it won’t be long before residents start to see many more of our vehicles with zero or ultra-low emissions.

"We will also be creating a brand new fleet depot containing all the of the infrastructure we need to be able to run an electric fleet, so these are exciting times as we literally drive forward our green agenda."

The council has around 450 vehicles in its fleet, including everything from bin lorries to meals on wheels delivery vehicles, which currently are responsible for emitting 2,500 tons of harmful carbon dioxide into the environment each year.