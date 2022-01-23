Wolves fire damage will take 'some time' to repair after Molineux blaze

Firefighters returned to Molineux to assess the scene later on Sunday morning

A fire broke out in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite in the Billy Wright stand in the early hours of Sunday morning and caused "significant" damage to the events area and bar.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, which was put out in two hours by firefighters after they were called by Wolves security staff just before 2am.

The club has now apologised to local residents in the area for the alarms that were going off and praised the efforts of fire crews who contained the flames to one room.

Meanwhile photos have been shared on social media showing the wreckage inside the hospitality suite.

Wolves’ facilities, safety and security director, Steve Sutton, said: “Thank you to the quick and excellent work of West Midlands Fire Service for their prompt assistance in tackling the flames and getting the fire under control as quickly as possible.

Smoke pouring above Molineux after a fire broke out in the Billy Wright stand. Photo: Kyle Hughes

“It will take some days to fully assess the damage that has been caused, however it is quite significant and will take some time to repair. Any supporter packages affected for the next game will be communicated by the relevant departments over the coming days.

“The most important thing of course, is that no one was present at the time, apart from our 24-hour security team, and no one was hurt.

“We apologise to residents in the area for the very loud alarms that went off late into the night, but hope they understand their necessity at such a critical time.”

The Sir Jack Hayward Suite is in the Billy Wright stand at Molineux

The suite where the fire broke out has views of the pitch and is used for events and conferences, as well as hosting hospitality ticket holders on matchdays.

The next home fixture is against Norwich in the FA Cup fourth round on February 5.

The blaze, which saw smoke pour high into the Wolverhampton sky until around 3.30am, is thought to have been started accidentally by an electrical appliance.