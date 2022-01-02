Delight for New Year's Day baby parents

Kellie Jones aged 33 from Wolverhampton with Alfie William Jones who was born at 5.25am and weighed 7lb 9.

And among them was 33-year-old Kellie Jones, from Wolverhampton, who gave birth to Alfie William Jones at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley.

The newborn boy was born at 5.25am and weighed 7lb 9oz – and was one two New Year's Day births which took place at the Pensnett Road hospital.

Glenn Peacock and Lorraine Graham, both aged 39 and from Dudley, had Tamzin Scarlett Peacock-Graham who was born at 2.04am weighing 6lb 1oz.

It came after five babies were delivered at the hospital on Christmas Day, with Melissa and Gregg Atkinson-Herbert delighted to have their first baby on the special day.

Melissa said: "She is our first baby and we are so happy. This is our rainbow baby Iris Lara Jane Atkinson-Herbert she was 8 pound 01 ounces born on December 25 at 3.52pm.

"She is our little miracle and we couldn't have ever asked for or dreamed of such a beautiful and amazing Christmas Gift."