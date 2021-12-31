Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Investigations continue into fire death at address

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonPublished:

The work to establish what caused a fatal house fire in Wolverhampton is still ongoing.

Investigations are still ongoing into the fire at Dickens Road in Wolverhampton
Investigations are still ongoing into the fire at Dickens Road in Wolverhampton

The fire at an address on Dickens Road in the Low Hill area of Wolverhampton resulted in the death of a man, with 13 other people evacuated from the three-storey building, which was sub-divided into bedsits.

Crews and members of West Midlands Fire Service have remained at the scene to try and establish the cause of the fire and the service has confirmed the investigation will continue into the weekend.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The investigation is still underway at this time.

"It is unlikely that we will receive an update on the cause before the weekend but once we have more information, it will be shared on our social media channels."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News