Investigations continue into fire death at address

Investigations are still ongoing into the fire at Dickens Road in Wolverhampton

The fire at an address on Dickens Road in the Low Hill area of Wolverhampton resulted in the death of a man, with 13 other people evacuated from the three-storey building, which was sub-divided into bedsits.

Crews and members of West Midlands Fire Service have remained at the scene to try and establish the cause of the fire and the service has confirmed the investigation will continue into the weekend.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "The investigation is still underway at this time.