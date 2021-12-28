Molineux Sleepout raises £50,000 for homelessness charity

Carl Ikeme, Sky's Johnny Phillips, Shaun Christopher from Tipton and Paul Berry at the Sleepout

The total funds raised from the 2021 Molineux Sleepout has now hit the £50,000 mark.

The Wolves Foundation visited the Good Shepherd charity, which creates sustainable pathways out of poverty to end homelessness in Wolverhampton, to hand over half of the funds from the sleepout.

The event returned to 'in-person' following last year's virtual sleepout and saw more than 100 supporters spend a night in their sleeping bags and cardboard in the Stan Cullis Stand back in November.

The fundraising total will be shared between the foundation and the Good Shepherd charity.

This year's total means that approximately £115,000 has now been raised over the last three years.

Representatives from the Good Shepherd charity Daniel Turner (left) and Dawn Walls (right) with senior communication officer Scott Brotherton

Sleepout Will and Tom

Will Clowes, Wolves’s head of foundation, said: "The first sleepout back in 2019 was such a fantastic event that we thought it was going to be a challenge to match it this year, especially when the 2020 sleepout had to go ‘virtual’ due to the pandemic.

"But once again Wolves fans and the community as a whole came out in their numbers to support the initiative and raise this incredible total which will make such a difference to the people of Wolverhampton.

"Whether people slept out in what was a cold and windy night, whether they donated or whether they helped share details of the event and spread the word, it was another ‘One Pack’ team effort which made it such a success.

"There was another fantastic atmosphere on the night with everyone sharing a common goal to work together and raise funds for projects which will help those who need support in our local community.

"We’re already looking forward to 2022’s event, and are planning to see the Sleepout return even bigger and better next year.”

Several special guests were in attendance including Wolves Foundation ambassadors Karl Henry and Johnny Phillips, Wolverhampton Mayor Councillor Greg Brackenridge, local MP Stuart Anderson, former club secretary Richard Skirrow, current general manager Vinny Clark, HR Director Zoe Brough and Wolves Women manager Dan McNamara.

Many other foundation and club staff took part or volunteered and also showing support were Wolves Foundation ambassador Anna Price and other members of the Wolves Women squad, Good Shepherd ambassadors Carl Ikeme and Natalie Graham, and former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray.

Good Shepherd CEO Tom Hayden said: "It was another really inspirational event which not only raised so much funding and awareness but also showed just how much the people of Wolverhampton care and want to support each other especially at such a difficult time.

"We remain so appreciative of the relationship the Good Shepherd enjoys with the Wolves Foundation, not just in linking together for the sleepout but also with other projects which are benefitting local people.