10,000 presents packed by Sikh Toy Appeal volunteers in Wolverhampton

Members of the Sikh Toy Appeal team pack up donations in Wolverhampton

Fifteen volunteers from the Sikh Toy Appeal packed every single toy they had received on Saturday at Imex Business Park, Wolverhampton.

Senior project co-ordinator Lauren Dilworth said: "Our packing day has gone really well. All the volunteers came in and we've packed over 10,000 toys today for children which go out for delivery this week.

"It was quite Christmassy - we all had our Toy Appeal hoodies on, we listened to Christmas music, and we were donated food by Uppal on Dudley Road.

"The toys will be sent to organisations like The Haven in Wolverhampton, hospices, and many different schools and individuals.

"It's really rewarding just being able to see our hard work be put into action so children can smile this Christmas."

More than 10,000 toys were packed on Saturday

The Sikh Toy Appeal has been running since 2017, and Lauren said demand had grown each year.

The 27-year-old from Tettenhall added: “Last year the Foundation was able to donate 30,000 gifts nationwide and 3,500 alone to children in the Wolverhampton area.

“This year we believe there may be an even greater need to help families struggling because of the Covid-19 pandemic and those who might have lost their jobs.

“We realise that many people may be short of money for the little extras such as presents which make Christmas special for children."

The appeal has wrapped all existing presents but donations can still be sent to Unit 21 at Imex Business Park over the next week.

All donations must be new and un-opened and can be aimed at children of any age from babies to teenagers.

For newborns to seven-year-olds, wanted items include books, crayons, paints, wooden jigsaws, puzzles, and colouring books.

The Sikh Toy Appeal has been growing since it launched in 2017

Essential items are also needed, such as newborn baby clothes, nappies, blankets, floor cushions and mats, sensory toys, and activity mats.

Items wanted for eight to 18-year-olds include board games, books, crafts, activity books, toiletries, and make-up.

People can also donate through the appeal's Amazon wishlist for presents or through their TotalGiving page.