Further 10 Covid-19 deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,646. The UK recorded a further 148 deaths on Thursday.

Five deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,004. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Four deaths were confirmed at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the death toll is 1,576.

And a further death was recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is 849.