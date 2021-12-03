Pedestrian injured on the M6 after exiting car following two-car collision

Two cars were involved in a collision on the southbound carriageway of the M6 near to Junction 10a for Wolverhampton at around 6am.

Ambulance crews found one man, one of the drivers, who had been hit by a van after he had got out of his car following the collision.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had been involved in a collision. One of the drivers, a man, had then been involved in a second collision with a van, after he had got out of his car.

“He was treated for multiple serious injuries at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment. The doctor travelled with the patient to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.