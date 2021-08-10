Swap shop volunteer is honoured by Prime Minister

Stuart Anderson hands over the Points of Life award to Rosalind Shaw (Pic from Stuart Anderson)

Rosalind Shaw was the recipient of the Prime Minister’s 1665th Point of Light award, an award recognising outstanding volunteers making meaningful change in their community.

Rosalind had set up a school uniform swap shop at her local church, St Columba's on Castlecroft Road in Wolverhampton.

The shop will be running during August for anyone to choose free second-hand school uniform for their children ready for September.

Rosalind and her team have already helped hundreds of children to receive items of clothing and have ensured that over a tonne of clothing has been saved from having to go to landfill.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson formally presented Rosalind with the award from the Prime Minister on Thursday, August 5.

Mr Anderson endorsed Rosalind’s efforts and praised the benefits it is having on local families and the environment.

He said: "I would like to congratulate Rosalind Shaw on this fantastic achievement.

"The motto of Wolverhampton is 'out of darkness cometh light.'

"The Prime Minister’s Points of Light award recognises those who go above and beyond in serving their community.

"Our city has a great community spirit, and it is excellent to see the hard-work and dedicated efforts of inspirational role models such as Rosalind being recognised in this way.

"I encourage everyone to follow in Rosalind’s footsteps and volunteer."

Rosalind said: "I am delighted and honoured to receive the Points of Light award.

"Our Community Uniform Swap Shop has grown enormously during the pandemic due to the generosity of the local community who have donated outgrown uniform and shared our work with friends and family.

"Our swap shop saves these items of clothing from landfill and passes them on to others for free, saving parents money while doing our part for the environment.

"I am thankful for our amazing team of volunteers who help to sort the clothes, fix any missing buttons or unpicked hems, and assist people who come to choose the uniform they need or want.

"The support our project has received is incredible and I am very grateful for this wonderful recognition."

The uniform swap shop is open every Sunday until September 5 from 12:00pm until 2:30pm.