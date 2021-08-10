Man seriously injured after collision with trailer

FILE PICTURE - Stock picture of a West Midlands Ambulance responding to an emergency 999 call. A 30-stone man was winched from a flat window by firefighters using specialist equipment so he could be taken to hospital - because he was too fat to carry. See NTI story NTIFAT. West Midlands Fire Service were called by paramedics who attended the property in Rowley Regis, West Mids., at 10.45am on Wednesday (24/9). Ambulance crews had been unable to lift the man to take him for treatment because of his hefty bulk after he collapsed at home. Firefighters then used a hydraulic lift platform to reach the window of the first floor flat, which they then removed using cutting equipment usually reserved for car crashes. The clinically obese patient was lifted to safety onto the crane in an operation lasting over TWO HOURS. A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said they finally managed to take the man to Russells Hall Hospital, in Dudley, at 2.30pm..

He was a pedestrian on Newhampton Road East when he collided with the trailer, which was being towed by a vehicle, at 1.46pm on Tuesday.

The man was treated by paramedics before being rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

West Midlands Ambulance Service [WMAS] sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and an air ambulance to the scene.

A WMAS spokesman said: "On arrival, crews found the pedestrian, a man, with serious injuries.