Man seriously injured after collision with trailer

He was a pedestrian on Newhampton Road East when he collided with the trailer, which was being towed by a vehicle, at 1.46pm on Tuesday.
The man was treated by paramedics before being rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
West Midlands Ambulance Service [WMAS] sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and an air ambulance to the scene.
A WMAS spokesman said: "On arrival, crews found the pedestrian, a man, with serious injuries.
"He received advanced trauma care on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham via land ambulance on blue lights and sirens for further emergency treatment."