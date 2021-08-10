Man seriously injured after collision with trailer

A man has been seriously injured after a collision with a trailer in Wolverhampton in Tuesday afternoon.

He was a pedestrian on Newhampton Road East when he collided with the trailer, which was being towed by a vehicle, at 1.46pm on Tuesday.

The man was treated by paramedics before being rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

West Midlands Ambulance Service [WMAS] sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers and an air ambulance to the scene.

A WMAS spokesman said: "On arrival, crews found the pedestrian, a man, with serious injuries.

"He received advanced trauma care on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham via land ambulance on blue lights and sirens for further emergency treatment."

Jamie Brassington

By Jamie Brassington

Senior Multi-Media Journalist@JamieB_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at jamie.brassington@expressandstar.co.uk.

