Work begins to develop new memorial to Sikh soldiers

Balbinder Bajwa, Councillor Ian Brookfield and Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal help to break the ground in Wednesfield for the Saragarhi Monumen

The Saragarhi Monument will stand on land on Well Lane in Wednesfield as a monument to the Battle of Saragarhi, a conflict in 1897 which saw 21 soldiers fight against thousands of Afghan tribesman.

The statue was commissioned by Guru Nanak Gurdwara, whose members have undertaken a fundraising programme for the monument.

The ground was broken at the site on Well Lane at a ceremony involving the leader of Wolverhampton Council Councillor Ian Brookfield and members of the Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

Wolverhampton Council has also contributed £35,000 towards the memorial after it agreed to transfer land to the Gurdwara on a 99-year lease.

Councillor Brookfield said: "I am delighted that the council is able to support this incredible monument to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of the British Indian Army.

"It’s a powerful symbol of both the diversity and the togetherness of our city and this impressive artwork celebrates that. We hope that the memorial will bring in thousands of visitors a year, helping us to show people what our city has to offer as well as boosting the local Wednesfield economy."

The statue will commemorate the Battle of Saragarhi, a conflict which saw 21 soldiers from the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army fight to the death, rather than surrender.

A further man, believed to be a Muslim cook who was not enrolled as a solider, also died after choosing to join the battle to defend the outpost.

The conflict is considered by military historians to be one of the greatest last stands in history, with Saragarhi Day commemorated by the Indian Army's 4th battalion of the Sikh regiment every year on September 12.

The statue in Wednesfield is planned to be unveiled on September 12, bringing to life a dream of Wednesfield South Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, who has worked closely with the Gurdwara to develop plans for the memorial.

He said: "I’m thrilled to be on site to see the start of the work to create this important monument.

"It will be very important to a large number of people, both in the city and beyond.