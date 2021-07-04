England fans in Midlands delighted at Euro 2020 4-0 quarter-final win - in pictures

Fans celebrate as the final whistle blows and England are into the semi-finals Fans enjoy the outdoor area at the Royal Oak in Wolverhampton Sam Preston celebrates the second goal at the Royal Oak in Wolverhampton Wild celebrations greet the first goal at the Dog and Gun in Tettenhall The tension of the game is evident on England fans' faces as the match kicks off Stuart and Gemma Riley are full of excitement ahead of the game Georgia Turner, Megan Shaw, Katie Shaw and Molly Flay share a drink and a laugh before the game The Evans family get comfortable ahead of the game Fans get themselves in prime position for the game at the Crown in Albrighton Amy Mitchell and Leighana Bethell fly the flag for England in Albrighton Paul and Julie Mills, and Helen and Ashley Ibbs-George have a drink before settling down to the game Adrian Graham and Lynne Jordan are ready for the kick-off Ronnie Owen and his family cheer on England at the Claregate in Tettenhall England fans watch the match at the Crown pub in Albrighton Chris Whitehouse from Dudley is full of celebration at England's win Abby Smith, Jon Griffiths and Lewis Griffiths from Wolverhampton show their colours ahead of the game Staff members Jasmine Green, Olivia Rawlins and Donna Mills get ready for the game at the Claregate Olivia Rawlins cheers on England at the Claregate in Tettenhall Chris Whitehouse takes in the England game

Ecstatic fans are dreaming of a date with Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday, July 7 after the win in Rome.

Pubs across the region were full of fans who started the evening full of anticipation and ended it in full voice, celebrating an emphatic win which leaves England a game away from its first ever European Championship final.

Paul and Julie Mills, and Helen and Ashley Ibbs-George have a drink before settling down to the game

The evening started with fans finding their tables and getting ready, with many wearing England shirts and pubs providing plenty of England flags and bunting.

At the Claregate in Tettenhall and the Crown in Albrighton, families and friends were watching the Czech Republic vs Denmark game and looking forward to the 8pm kick off, with many predicting an England win.

Chris Whitehouse from Dudley said he didn’t expect it to be a difficult match.

Wild celebrations greet the first goal at the Dog and Gun in Tettenhall

The 60-year-old said: “I thought Ukraine were very ordinary in the last match and although they won, I don’t have too many worries tonight.

“The expectation is unbelievable now for England as I think we’re all looking ahead to the next match and while we shouldn’t underestimate them, I think we’ll win handily tonight."

Ronnie Owen from Pendeford was at the Claregate with a number of friends and family to watch the match and the 45-year-old said he was excited about the game.

Ronnie Owen and his family cheer on England at the Claregate in Tettenhall

He said: “We’re looking good and playing well and I think we’ll do the business tonight.

“I think it’s finally coming home after all these years and I see us winning 2-1 tonight.”

Gemma and Stuart Riley from Bilbrook were settling down to watch the game at the Crown in Bilbrook and were both confident of England winning.

Olivia Rawlins cheers on England at the Claregate in Tettenhall

Gemma, 39, said: “I’m nervous about the game, but I think England will win tonight.

“I’m not a huge football fan, but this tournament has got me interested and I’m looking forward to the game.”

Stuart, 35, said: “I hope they play a lot better than they have been as we keep labouring in the pitch.

Amy Mitchell and Leighana Bethell fly the flag for England in Albrighton

“This should be an easy game for us and I think we’ll make the semi-finals, so then I can have a few beers and enjoy myself!”

The Dog and Gun in Tettenhall and the Royal Oak in Wolverhampton had fans in to watch game, with full social distancing restrictions in place, and they sprang to life as the goals rained in for England.

It was a celebratory atmosphere at the final whistle, with many supporters happy to see England win and stunned at the size of the victory.

Paul Hopley from Chapel Ash had watched the game among 130 people at the Royal Oak and said he was ecstatic at the win.

The 46-year-old said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to see England win and I can’t believe they won so convincingly as I actually thought we were going to lose.