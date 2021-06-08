Mother creates children clothing to help those with special needs

Jayne Phidd and Jonah, eight. She has created clothing range called Little Kokoon WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 05/06/2021..Pics in Wolverhampton of Jayne Phidd and Jonah 8. She has created clothing range: Little Kokoon, inspired by her Autisitic Son. They have posotive messages on them.. WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 05/06/2021..Pics in Wolverhampton of Jayne Phidd and Jonah 8. She has created clothing range: Little Kokoon, inspired by her Autisitic Son. They have posotive messages on them..

Jayne Phidd, aged 46 from Bushbury in Wolverhampton, creates clothes with bright colours and positive words.

She was inspired to set up The Little Kokoon having seen how other children interacted with her eight-year-old son, called Jonah, who has autism.

The mother-of-one said: "I am a designer and also a mother to a child with special diversity needs which led me to the reason why I started my business.

"After observing behaviours from a group of children that my child was amongst, I noticed that the children showed no desire to interact with my child, although they knew him well.

"The youngest member of the group sparked up a conversation with me about my son.

"The discussion was insightful but disheartening with the opinions and views he had about my son.

"This made me concerned for my child's emotional development and wellbeing overwhelming.

"I was left feeling compelled to do something.

"I decided to use the skills I had to create children's products that would celebrate diversity, encourage self confidence, understanding differences and build friendships.

"The Little Kokoon was born with a range of clothing and accessories embroidered with bright and playful colours, positive words and affirmations for one to 11-year-olds."

She added: "Some of the clothing I had pictures on there, they are brightly coloured so I was hoping to make other children notice and get closer to him, just through their curiosity.

"He doesn't really talk much but it is getting children that little bit one step closer to try and find out who he is."

Ms Phidd crafts a variety of items, including jumpers, t-shirts and key-rings that can feature personalised messages.