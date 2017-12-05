MP backs supermarket anti-waste campaign

MP Pat McFadden, MP for Wolverhampton South East, is supporting Tesco's Food Collection campaign in the run up to Christmas.

The aim of the campaign is to fight hunger and tackle food waste during the festive season.

Now, the MP is urging people to make donations in Tesco stores across the city, where their contents will then be donated to families in need.

Speaking of the campaign, Pat said: “I see people week in week out at my surgeries who are struggling to make ends meet.

"Sometimes there is a choice between whether they choose nappies for their baby or themselves eat.

"I would encourage anyone who can afford it over the Christmas period to support the Tesco food collection and donate a bit of food or toiletries in store in the run up to Christmas”.

The MP has already donated a basket full of shopping including nappies and various food items.

The news comes as earlier this week, Co-Op announced it is to slash the prices of canned goods and pasta in some of its stores to reduce the amount of food waste and help those in need.