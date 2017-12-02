Hunt for dog attack man

Carl Pugh was convicted of attacking the helpless dog on a Bilston canal towpath last month.

But the 35-year-old failed to turn up at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court for sentence yesterday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pugh failed to turn up for his trial last month and was convicted in his absence of causing unnecessary suffering to the Staffordshire-type dog on November 13, the court heard.

A warrant was issued and he was forced before Walsall Magistrates’ Court five days later.

But Pugh was then released on bail with just one condition to reside at a property in Oxford Street, Bilston.

The attack near the Wednesbury Oak Loop canal was captured on CCTV.

The shocking footage showed Pugh grab the dog before repeatedly punching the innocent animal as it lay on the ground.

Seconds later, the criminal picks the dog up and threatens to dump the pooch into the water before calmly strolling away from the scene.

The dog, who was taken into the care of the RSPCA after the assault, was left visibly shaken after the sickening attack at 9.15pm on June 28.