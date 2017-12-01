Eddie the Eagle to land at Molineux fundraiser

The star of the 1988 Winter Olympics will be talking about his life, taking part in a question and answer session and signing autographs at the event on April 14, 2018.

There will be space for 200 guests in the Sir Jack Hayward Suite, where the reception will start at 6:30pm before a three course meal at 7pm. Tickets are £50 per person with tables of 10 available for group bookings.

All profits from the night will be divided between the Edwards' Little Rascals Foundation and Tettenhall Round Table.

In 1988, Eddie became the first competitor to represent Great Britain in an Olympic ski jumping team since 1929.

A film was released about Eddie's life in 2016

The son of a plasterer, Eddie self-funded himself and against all odds and many barriers, he became an Olympic team member at the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Canada, in 1988.

Although he finished last, Eddie became a worldwide phenomenon and in 2016 his life story was converted to the big screen, starring Taron Egerton as Edwards and Hugh Jackman as his trainer.

The night has been organised by Robert Buka, a local business owner in Wolverhampton.

He is a member of Tettenhall Round Table - a charitable organisation made up of local men aged 18 to 45 who get together to raise money for local charities and good causes by organising different social events throughout the year.

Some of the most recent supported charities include Promise Dreams, Compton Hospice, Central Youth Theatre and Staffordshire Blood Bikers.

Set up by ex-Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards and his best friend, Ben Wootton, the Little Rascals Foundation helps children with disabilities lead the fun and happy lives they deserve.

Little Rascals also has a children’s indoor soft play centre in Shrewsbury that includes a sensory room, which is especially beneficial for babies and children with learning disabilities.

Booking enquiries can be made via 01902 762731 or robbuka@gmail.com