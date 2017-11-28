Three injured in car crash

The incident happened in Hagley Road, Bearwood, on Monday night just before 5pm.

It involved a silver car driven by a 35-year-old man, and a red car driven by the 70-year-old lady.

Following the crash, which was outside Lightwood Park, members of the public helped the man out of his car. He was taken to Sandwell General Hospital with chest pains.

A fire crew from Oldbury cut a passenger from the red car, a 33-year-old passenger. She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, along with the 70-year-old driver who suffered minor injuries.

Police closed the road, before it reopened later in the evening.