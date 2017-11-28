Roadworks misery drawing to a close

Tram track replacement works along the Bilston Road have been ongoing since June but the end is in sight for businesses and road users.

Work is due to be finished ahead of schedule on Saturday and restrictions on traffic along this stretch of the A41 will be removed.

Tram tests are due to take place on the stretch this week ahead of the full reopening.

Phil Hewitt, programme director for Transport for West Midlands said: “We’re looking forward to being able to resume full tram services just as soon as the short period of essential testing and commissioning is complete.

"That’s great news for customers and we’d like to thank them for their patience whilst the works were taking place.

"People will now be able to take the tram again to see what Bilston Road and Wolverhampton city centre has to offer in the run up to Christmas.”

A Midland Metro Alliance statement said: "This complex engineering project has seen more than 100 people employed, many of them local to the Black Country.

"The works involved breaking out 2.7km of the road and existing track, before replacement drainage systems and concrete base to support the tracks and road could be built.

"The replacement rails were then laid and welded into place after which the remaining concrete and road surface installed and the traffic and tram signalling reinstated.

"More than 175,000 working hours were recorded during the project with a strong emphasis on local goods and services, part of the Midland Metro Alliance’s commitment to ensuring 80 per cent of the supply chain comes from the region."