Endless Love - celebrating Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross head to Black Country venue

Leanne Sandy with Dayton Grey

The performance featuring Dudley singer Dayton Grey, as the former Commodores frontman, will be heading to Brierley Hill’s Civic Hall on April 9.

Endless Love, a Ritchie and Ross hit duet, will be among the classic tunes and dance floor numbers promised at the tribute night.

Show producer Mark Carter says: “Endless Love has been developed over many years and I am truly blessed to be working with some of the best people in the business to bring this all-new show to life.

“From the outset we wanted to create a truly joyful, feel-good show that celebrates the brilliance of Lionel Richie and Diana Ross as well as some of the greatest songs ever written.

“With hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s, from The Commodores and The Supremes to Lionel and Diana’s solo careers, we will recreate the magic for fans of these two Motown legends.

Dayton, who has appeared on BBC Saturday night hits All Together Now and I Can See Your Voice, says: “Joining the cast of Endless Love is an absolute honour for me.

“I love Motown music and Lionel Richie has an amazing catalogue of songs, so I can’t wait to get on the road to perform them all – none more so than the iconic title track alongside Leanne which I know will be something very special.”

While Leanne performed as Diana Ross in the smash hit show Magic Of Motown and is part of the popular groups Harmony 3 and Grapevine Soul.

Leanne adds: “To take a brand-new show on tour, and to be singing all those amazing disco hits and power ballads that Diana Ross is so famous for, is just a dream come true for me.