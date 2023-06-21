Bar plan for old bank refused

The former HSBC building in Market Place, Willenhall. PIC: Google Street View

A developer, listed as Mr Singh, was looking to convert the Market Hill building into a new venue on the ground floor with nine flats created above it.

The building sits on the gateway of Willenhall’s main shopping street New Road and the applicant said 11 jobs would be created and the venue would be brought back into use after several years of it sitting empty.

But the idea has been scuppered by Walsall Council planning officers who have raised a number of issues with the proposal.

Officers said the construction work would have a negative impact on the locally listed building while the size of the planned flats were below the minimum requirement.

They also refused it on the grounds there was insufficient information given on whether a suitable drainage strategy could be developed and concerns over the area being ‘high risk’ for coal mining.

They said: “The extension of the existing roof line would result in the loss of the decorative window including the keystone and string course details resulting in an adverse alteration which would be harmful to the significance, and detract from the character, and appearance of the locally listed building.

“The proposed roof extension would result in the loss of the staggered height roof line and would be seen as one expanse of roof line sitting taller than the subservient roof line to the two-storey wing fronting New Road.

“The proposed roof line extension would detract from the character and appearance of this locally listed building and would fail to enhance and preserve the character and appearance of Willenhall Conservation Area.”

In the application, agents Khoury Architects said: “The building has a good sized footprint with expansive shop front space at ground floor.

“The town centre location is ideal for both commercial and living uses and the site offers great potential and sufficient space to comfortably accommodate a number of independent apartments whilst relating well to its surroundings.

“The proposals are largely within the existing building envelope and thus offer no large changes to scale.

“The single storey rooftop extension is subservient in scale to the existing with its pitched and lower roof and small footprint.