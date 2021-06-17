Classmates help mum write children's book about life in lockdown

Ella Fletcher pictured with the children who contributed to the book, from Pool Hayes, Bentley West and Westfield primary schools

Ella Fletcher, aged 39, from Willenhall, has released her book called The Unwanted Visitor.

The mother-of-two felt inspired to create the book from the effects lockdown has had on her children.

Her children Max, 6, and Harry, 4, and have had an input on the book by answering questions making drawings.

Their friends and other children have also helped to make a contribution.

Mrs Fletcher said: "My oldest son turned six during lockdown.

"He didn't stop speaking but he sort of lost the conversation skills, becoming quite shy and he didn't really talk much.

"He still liked doing most things but anything we wanted to get out of him, he didn't give much to us.

"I thought we'll do something that you will always have a copy of when you are older and you can read it to your kids.

"I said I will ask you a question each day and just give me an answer and then I will put it in the book.

"Then he asked if some of his friends could take part, so I did a group messages to the mothers at school. Then my sister, she is a publisher, she has got a little independent publishing house.

"I said would you be able to proof read and edit it. She said 'it was a brilliant idea, can my daughter get involved?'

"And I said 'yes'. Then she asked if her some of her friends could get involved. I thought that was quite good because there was quite an age range then.

"The story needed to be short and snappy so the kids wouldn't get bored."

Mrs Fletcher has published a book before called The Curious Adventures of Pip Shakespeare: The Dragon on the Stairs, which is the first in a series of children’s books illustrated by her sister Lucy Onions.

The Unwanted Visitor has been released through local publishing imprint, Bright Dream, which is run by fellow local authors, James Josiah and Lucy Onions.

The cover of The Unwanted Visitor was designed by Ms Onions too.