Watch: Is it finally coming home? Despair, tension elation and everything in between as England fans in Cannock celebrate a great victory in the Euro semi finals.

The popular Bar Sport in High Green features three large rooms including a main bar downstairs and a patio where most of the England fans congregated to see if their heroes could get through to Sunday's final.

A last gasp Ollie Watkins goal after an inspired substitution from England manager Gareth Southgate provided the answer to that as he sent fans downstairs and in the upstairs Premier Suite, including Neil 'Razor' Ruddock into ecstasy.

The big defender and reality TV star made one appearance for England in a career spanning over 15 years where he played for clubs like Liverpool and Tottenham – he provided expert analysis before, at half time and at the end of the game.

Fans enjoying the game in the beer garden at Bar Sport, Cannock on Wednesday night

There were groans when Xavi Simons gave The Netherlands the lead on just seven minutes but cheers when England were unexpectedly given a penalty on 18 minutes – a decision which had to go to VAR but when it was given Harry Kane made no mistake.

Despair at Bar Sport as England go behind early on

England fan Steve Bradley from Hednesford said: "I think there has been more excitement in the first 20 minutes of this game than the whole of the tournament for England but at least they are attacking, it is a good open game."

Elation in Cannock as England's Harry Kane makes it 1-1 from the penalty spot.

There was more drama when England looked to have possibly scored with the ball seemingly over the line but it wasn't given and it was 1-1 at half time.

Friends Jacob Williams, Olivia Dale, Brooke Neil and Taylor Charlton, all from Cannock, watched the first half in the beer garden out back and thought England had edged the verdict.

Olivia said: "They are playing well but they need to take their chances when they get them.

Her friend Brooke said: "Harry Kane is playing well so far and took his penalty well, Phil Foden's not so much but it is a decent team performance so far. I think England will win 2-1 possibly after extra time I can see the game going past ninety minutes."

Jacob said he thought the decision was right for the penalties and was surprised how well they were doing with them at this tournament. He said: "Harry was cool with the penalty and England seem to be playing with a lot more confidence than in their previous games at the tournament."

England fans celebrate reaching the final of Euro 2024

Pensioner Dave Wright, aged 68, from Heath Hayes said he loved coming to Bar Sport to watch the big games and although he is an England fan he wasn't too worried about the final score.

Tension as England leave it late to claim victory over The Netherlands and book their place in the final on Sunday

He said: "England have always found Holland difficult although I remember they beat them in Euro 96 but I just enjoy watching the football and the big match atmosphere, this is a nice venue which attracts all ages, particularly when there is a big sporting event on."

England fans during the second half of the game celebrate Ollie Watkin's later winner

After a second half where England had a goal disallowed and never really looked in danger, Ollie Watkins had the Villa fans and England fans cheering and screaming with the winner right on 90 minutes.

There were Ollie Watkins chants mixed with football songs at the end of the night as football fans in Cannock looked forward to the final against Spain on Sunday, dreaming that England could be finallly crowned champions of Europe.