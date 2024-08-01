Five-star rating for temple as staff work hard to keep it clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shri Guru Ravidass temple in Darlaston was given a five-star rating for food and hygiene in its first Food Standards Agency review after more than a decade of work to build it.

The temple on Pinfold Street has partnered with Walsall Council, which has introduced new measures and legislation for charity kitchens in the borough, and has implemented the recommended measure across its kitchen, with the inspection in June approving of the work done.

Founder and trustee of the temple RK Mehmi said he and all the team at the temple were proud of what they had achieved and spoke about the work that had gone into making it happen.

He said: "We are immensely proud to announce that our temple has achieved a 5-star rating for food and hygiene in its first-ever review.

"This recognition reflects the dedication and hard work of our designated Kitchen Team.

Volunteers at the temple celebrate the five-star rating

"Evolving the concept of sewa to meet these high standards required introducing more structure and modern practices, initially met with some resistance.

"However, most of our community now understand the new system’s importance for everyone’s well-being."

Mr Mehmi also paid tribute to all the volunteers at the temple who had worked hard to achieve the five-star rating and said the process had not been easy, but they had worked hard to make it happen.

He said: "It's a very great achievement for my community who work in the temple on a voluntary basis and they worked very hard to achieve this.

"It wasn't easy as it's not just the structure of the building, but it's also the paperwork, the temperatures of the fridges and of the food when it is served, so it's a lot of work.

The award shows the work that has gone into keeping the kitchen clean

"In plain English, I feel over the moon because this has been 40 years of my life to get this temple built and I have lived in this community for 60 years and we started building in 2011, so it's been a long way to get here and we are so proud."

To find out more about the temple, go to facebook.com/p/Shri-Guru-Ravidass-Temple-Darlaston-61554900022926/