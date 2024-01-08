Investigators conclude fire started at Darlaston flat was 'caused accidentally'

Cramp Hill was cordoned off on Friday as a result of the fire, which broke out at around 2.20pm.

The fire was on the first floor of a two-storey block of flats, which was heavily smoke-logged as a result.

Fire crews spent more than two hours at the scene and left at about 5pm.

A man was rescued from the flat with the help of firefighters and is believe to have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

The West Midlands Fire Service confirmed on Monday morning that investigators had ruled the blaze was "caused accidentally".