Have you seen this man? Police appeal after van theft in Darlaston
Police have issued an image of a man who they want to speak to after a van was stolen.
Published
The vehicle was allegedly taken in Station Street, Darlaston, during the evening of September 11.
Officers have launched an appeal to the public to help in finding a man who they want to speak to following the incident.
Anyone with information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on its website or by calling 101 quoting 20/809300/23.