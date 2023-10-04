New funding for Darlaston welcomed but fears raised it 'won't touch the surface'

A welcome sign on St Lawrence Way in Darlaston. Photo: Tom Heyes

It has been announced Darlaston has been named as one of 55 ‘overlooked’ towns with the Government providing £20 million investment to be spent over the next decade.

But Darlaston ward councillor Chris Bott said that while she is pleased the town is getting a cash injection, she fears much more is needed to address the issues in the area.

And she added it is imperative people living and working in the area are consulted on how the money is spent in the town.

The council said the money will help ensure a long-term plan based on the needs of the community and local priorities is created.

Bosses also said this will join existing town deal plans for Bloxwich and Walsall town centre already being delivered and adds to existing major investment being pumped into the borough.

Councillor Bott said: “I’m pleased this money is coming but I don’t think it will touch the surface to be quite honest. I just hope it isn’t wasted.

“Darlaston needs so much money spent on it I don’t even know where to start.

“The feedback I’ve seen from residents on social media is the fact it won’t be enough. They definitely need to be consulted so they are fully involved and know everything that is going on with it.

“The area is deprived and needs money spending on it everywhere. When you look back, it was thriving, but that has all gone.”

Councillor Adrian Andrew, portfolio holder for Regeneration at Walsall Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the borough, especially for Darlaston residents.

“Investing in the places where we live and work to create local opportunities and improve quality of life is a top priority and this funding will help us to transform the town.