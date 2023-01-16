Notification Settings

Police hunting man suspected of trying to drive at police officer during routine stop in Walsall

By James VukmirovicDarlastonPublished:

Police are hunting a man suspected of trying to drive at a police officer during a routine stop in Walsall.

Ashley Faye is suspected of trying to drive at a police officer following a routine stop. Photo: West Midlands Police
Officers launched an appeal to ask the public for help in finding Ashley Faye, who is wanted for attempting to assault a police officer in Darlaston earlier this month.

The 33-year-old is suspected of trying to drive at an officer after being pulled over in a routine stop.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch on 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Ashley Faye is?

"He's wanted for attempting to assault a police officer in Darlaston in Walsall earlier this month.

"The 33-year-old is suspected of trying to drive at a police officer following a routine stop.

"Got info? Call 101 quoting 20/11829/23."

