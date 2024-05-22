Two arrested and assortment of weapons seized as drugs warrant executed in Brownhills

Officers from the Brownhills neighbourhood team carried out a drugs warrant early on Wednesday morning as part of Operation Target. They also discovered suspected drugs, scales and other paraphernalia.

A 28-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of possessing firearms and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. They remain in custody while further enquires are carried out

Inspector Saqib Butt, neighbourhood policing manager at Walsall LPA, said: “This was an excellent warrant. We have taken weapons off the streets and seized suspected Class A drugs. A great effort from my neighbourhood team.”

Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 20/487857/24.

Operation Target sees West Midland Police taking a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.