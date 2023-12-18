See Walsall couple's incredible Christmas lights display which is back for 34th year

Every Christmas for the past 34 years, Nick and Julia Barnard create their winter wonderland display at their home in Westbrook Avenue, Aldridge, all in the name of raising money for charity.

The increased energy costs have not put off the couple who have raised more than £15,000 for various charities during this time.

This year's display features the Snowman, a nativity scene. From there visitors travel through a star-lined tunnel before emerging into the back garden where more familiar characters can be seen decorated in lights.

In recent years the couple have used more LED lights to help keep costs down as much as possible, but have said "Christmas lights play a big role in keeping spirits up".