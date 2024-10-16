Walsall Council leader welcomes Home Office-backed investigation into West Midlands Fire Service

Conservative Councillor Gary Perry demanded an investigation after a public row between top fire officers and the West Midlands Fire Authority.

The interim chief fire officer Oliver Lee and the chairman of the fire authority Councillor Greg Brackenridge both resigned amid rancour and recrimination at the fire service.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7kv1sa

A fire authority meeting on Monday ended in chaos with Mr Lee withdrawing his resignation only to be "sacked" by councillors who ruled he had acted unlawfully by suspending the organisation's director of finance in May.