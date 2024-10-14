Council leader calls for investigation into chaos at fire authority

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Councillor Garry Perry said he had 'serious concerns' about the leadership of West Midlands Fire Authority following its decision to suspend interim chief fire office Oliver Lee.

He said media allegations about the conduct of the authority's chairman, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, added to his concerns over the leadership.

Councillor Brackenbridge has been accused of falsely claiming to be an ex-Royal Marine, when he did not complete his training.

Councillor Perry said the public needed reassurance that decisions were being made with integrity, and that there were no conflicts of interest within the fire authority's leadership.

Councillor Perry said that although the fire service had assured the public its operations were unaffected, he found the lack of information surrounding Mr Lee's suspension was giving cause for concern.

"Public confidence in the fire authority is critical, and without clear information, that confidence is at risk," he said.

"Given that Greg Brackenridge, already subject to media scrutiny, leads the authority, it is even more crucial that there is a full and independent investigation into the circumstances of this suspension.

"The public must be assured that key decisions are being made with integrity, and that there are no conflicts of interest affecting the leadership."

Councillor Perry urged the Fire Inspectorate to conduct a thorough inquiry into the events leading to Mr Lee's suspension, and to review the authority's governance structures.

"It is vital that any internal issues are resolved swiftly to restore public trust in this essential service."

Councillor Brackenbridge was contacted for comment.